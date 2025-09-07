Every Nigerian child deserves good education — Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

By Henry Obetta

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on all stakeholders to support the Federal Government’s efforts to expand access to education for Nigerian children.

Gbajabiamila made the appeal on Saturday while inaugurating a new building at Let It Shine Academy (LISA) in Sangotedo, Lagos State.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is the grand patron of the institution, stressed that every Nigerian child deserves quality education, regardless of background.

“This is a great achievement by Damilola. She has done a remarkable thing with this academy and is impacting lives positively. I am happy to be here and glad to see what she is doing,” he said.

He urged well-meaning Nigerians to do all they could to touch the lives of those around them, pledging continued support for the school to expand its reach.

In her remarks, the founder of LISA, Mrs. Feyide, explained that she established the school to give hope to the hopeless.

“Every child deserves quality education. You cannot build a great nation without educating young people because they are the future,” she said.

Feyide noted that the academy provides free education to children from poor communities, adding that no pupil pays any fees.

She thanked Gbajabiamila for his consistent support, which she said had helped the school meet some of its needs, and also expressed appreciation to banks, companies, and individuals who had contributed to the cause.

“What we are doing today is commissioning a new building as we transition from a day school to a boarding school. We thank the Chief of Staff and everyone supporting us to touch lives,” she added.