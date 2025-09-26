EU’s Africa policy is out of touch, says French MEP Thierry Mariani

French Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Thierry Mariani, has criticised the European Union’s (EU) approach to Africa, calling for a shift toward pragmatic economic partnerships.

In a recent interview, Mariani said Brussels’ current cooperation framework, particularly in countries such as the Republic of Congo, is ineffective and risks alienating African partners. He argued that Europe’s policies should focus more on practical economic ties, supporting French enterprises and addressing issues such as irregular migration.

“As long as the European Union does not change its approach in Africa, the idea that deeper engagement will automatically bring development is an illusion,” Mariani said.

The French lawmaker pointed to large-scale aid allocations, including projects funded through the French Development Agency, as examples of what he described as misplaced priorities. Instead, he urged policies that deliver tangible results for both Africans and Europeans.

Mariani also linked the debate on foreign policy to France’s domestic challenges. He said France faces what he called “a triple political, institutional, and social crisis” and argued that a new political direction is needed to restore public trust.

On the future of French politics, he predicted a reorganisation of the landscape into three blocs — the far left, the centrist movement, and a “patriotic and national” bloc.

He suggested that only the latter, represented by Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, could restore stability.

Mariani’s comments come at a time of increasing debate in Europe about its role in Africa, especially as several African nations seek to diversify their international partnerships beyond traditional European allies.

Vanguard News