EU, Search for Common Ground seek end to farmers-herders conflicts

By Victor Otigbu

The European Union (EU), in partnership with the International Non-Governmental Organisation, Search for Common Ground, has engaged stakeholders on strategies to end recurring clashes between farmers and herders in Nigeria.

This was the focus of a stakeholders’ meeting tagged Farmers-Herders Conflict Dialogue held in Udu, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The dialogue brought together traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies, government officials, and civil society actors. Discussions centered on fostering peaceful coexistence among farmers, herders, and host communities.

Participants called for strong support for the Delta State Livestock Breeding and Rearing Law 2021, particularly its provisions on livestock management committees.

They further stressed the need to strengthen collaboration between farmers, herders, and government institutions through inclusive decision-making and early warning mechanisms. Other recommendations included enhanced security, protection of forests, and initiatives to build stronger ties between community leaders, herders’ associations, and peace structures.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Mr. Vincent Oyibode, emphasized the importance of accountability and cooperation among both farmers and herders in sustaining peace.

Also, Sub-component Manager of Search for Common Ground, Mr. Solomon Adejo, explained that the programme was designed “to foster peace, dialogue, and collaborative solutions to communal issues that affect peaceful coexistence in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.”