EU gives Ukraine €1bn loan from frozen Russian assets

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Union (EU) has disbursed 1 billion euro (approximately 1.17 billion dollars) in additional financial aid to Ukraine, the European Commission announced on Thursday.

The money is provided as a loan, to be repaid using interest income generated from frozen Russian state assets held within the EU.

With this payment, the EU reaffirmed its position as the largest donor to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. According to EU figures, total support to Ukraine now exceeds €170 billion.

The latest disbursement is part of a broader initiative by the G7 group of industrialised nations, which aims to provide around 45 billion euro in new aid to Ukraine by 2027.

The EU’s share in this package amounts to 18.1 billion euro.

Thursday’s payment brings the total G7-backed loan disbursements to Ukraine to 10 billion euro since the beginning of 2025, the commission stated.