Ethnic Tensions: Ereyitomi calls for calm among Itsekiri, Urhobo in Warri

Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Honourable Thomas Ereyitomi has called for calm among Itsekiri and Urhobo youths in Warri, Delta State due to rising ethnic tensions.

Ereyitomi made this call today yesterday , following recent clash between some Warri Urhobo youths and some Itsekiri youths around the Iyara axis in Warri.

Rep. Ereyitomi called for continuous peaceful coexistence among the different ethnic nationalities in Warri while noting that continuous tension will be inimical to development and also discourage investors.

The Warri Federal lawmaker assured his Constituents that the Government is already tackling the root cause of the issues and pleads for patience and tolerance amongst them.

The Warri Federal lawmaker, Chief Ereyitomi, said with peace and love all issues can be resolved without confrontation. He cautioned against violence and physical confrontation, just as he appealed to stakeholders and traditional institutions in Warri to engage the youths on the need to live in unity instead of divisive threads.