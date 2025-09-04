Escalating Violence in Sokoto: Rep. Yabo urges urgent government action

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The lawmaker representing Yabo-Shagari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, has called for urgent intervention from both the Sokoto State Government and the Federal Government to address rising insecurity in his constituency.

Speaking in Sokoto on Wednesday, Yabo expressed concern over recent bandit attacks on several communities in Shagari Local Government Area, which have displaced many residents. He said several families have moved into Shagari town in search of food, shelter, and safety.

The lawmaker emphasized the need for urgent measures to restore peace and prevent further disruption to the lives of residents.

He pledged to work with stakeholders and security agencies to find a sustainable solution. “I am committed to doing everything within my mandate to ensure the return of peace and normalcy to our communities. This includes initiating dialogue, lobbying for increased federal intervention, and supporting security agencies to carry out their duties,” Yabo said.

He also called for the immediate deployment of additional security personnel, urging the Nigerian Army, Police, and other agencies to intensify intelligence gathering and tactical operations to address the situation.

The lawmaker further appealed for humanitarian assistance, calling on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relief organizations to provide food, medical supplies, and temporary shelter for displaced persons currently in Shagari town.

Yabo stressed that government action was urgently needed to protect lives and restore confidence among affected communities.