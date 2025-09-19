EPL: Cunha, Mount back in Man United squad to face Chelsea

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United have received a double boost ahead of their weekend Premier League showdown with Chelsea, as manager Rúben Amorim confirmed that Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are back in contention.

The Portuguese coach revealed on Thursday that both players have returned to full training and will be available for selection when United travel to Stamford Bridge.

Cunha and Mount had been sidelined with fitness issues in recent weeks, leaving gaps in United’s attacking and midfield options. Their return is expected to provide Amorim with greater flexibility as the Red Devils aim to strengthen their push for a top-four finish.

The Brazilian was forced off with a hamstring injury during his side’s Matchweek 3 clash with Burnley.

United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Saturday for a late kick-off