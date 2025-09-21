EPL: Aston Villa’s winless run continues with 1-1 draw at Sunderland

Aston Villa’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season continues after they squandered both a one-goal lead and a man advantage in a 1-1 draw away at Sunderland on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side, who have been on an impressive rise in recent seasons, now find themselves in the relegation zone with just three points from their first five matches.

Villa were handed a golden opportunity to break their winless run when Sunderland’s Reinildo Mandava was shown a straight red card in the 33rd minute for kicking out at Matty Cash. The visitors made the numerical advantage count eight minutes later, with Cash ending Villa’s four-game goal drought by unleashing a long-range strike that deceived Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

But their lead was short-lived. Wilson Isidor struck his third goal in as many games for the Black Cats, capitalizing on Granit Xhaka’s flicked header to level the scores just eight minutes later.

Villa had late chances to snatch the win, but Ollie Watkins — still searching for his first goal of the season — failed to convert twice, leaving Emery’s men frustrated.

Sunderland, meanwhile, continue their encouraging start to life back in the top flight. They sit seventh in the table after losing just one of their opening five fixtures, bolstering hopes of avoiding the usual fate of newly promoted sides.

Elsewhere, Newcastle’s struggles in front of goal persisted as they played out a goalless draw away at Bournemouth. Eddie Howe’s side have now drawn all three of their away matches this season 0-0 and are clearly feeling the absence of departed striker Alexander Isak.

Howe made seven changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the Champions League midweek, handing a start to club-record signing Nick Woltemade. The match produced few clear chances, but Bournemouth came close to snatching victory deep into stoppage time, only for Nick Pope to deny Justin Kluivert’s free-kick.

The draw briefly lifted Bournemouth into third place in the table, pending results elsewhere. Arsenal have the chance to move within three points of leaders Liverpool if they beat Manchester City in Sunday’s headline clash. Liverpool currently sit six points clear at the top after a perfect start to the campaign.

