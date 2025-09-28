EPL: 9 players set to miss Newcastle vs Arsenal clash

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe are both dealing with injury concerns ahead of their Premier League showdown this weekend.

The two clubs have endured mixed starts to the campaign, with both sides hampered by injuries in recent weeks.

Arsenal briefly lost Bukayo Saka to a hamstring issue, but the winger has since returned and is expected to feature at St James’ Park.

“Nothing to report,” Arteta admitted after Saka played 63 minutes on Wednesday evening against Port Vale. “I think he played the game that we anticipated. He did well, he feels good and he will be training the next few days.”

Captain Martin Odegaard, sidelined with a shoulder injury, also looks set for a return. “Martin will be training with us the next two days so hopefully he’ll be available for the game,” Arteta confirmed.

However, the Gunners remain without several key names. Noni Madueke is expected to be out for an extended spell with a knee injury, while Kai Havertz is still recovering from surgery on an injury sustained against Manchester United on the opening day.

Gabriel Jesus continues his rehabilitation from the knee problem he suffered in January. Summer signing Piero Hincapie is also sidelined with a groin issue.

For Newcastle, Anthony Gordon is back in contention after serving a suspension for a red card against Liverpool earlier in the season.

“It is a big boost for us to have him back fully,” Howe said. “He can really focus on the few games we have ahead of the next international break. I thought he was excellent against Bradford. He is a player that rises to the occasion, and we are going to need everyone to do that on Sunday.”

In total, nine players are expected to miss the clash, leaving both managers with limited options as they prepare for a key test in their league campaigns.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Fabian Schar (head),Yoane Wissa (Knee), Jacob Ramsey (ankle)

Doubtful: Jacob Murphy (Achilles)

ARSENAL

Out: Piero Hincapie (groin), Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Noni Madueke (Knee), Kai Havertz (Knee)

Doubtful: Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

Vanguard News