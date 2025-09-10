Epe residents decry prolonged blackout, demand urgent action

Residents of Epe Local Government Area in Lagos State have decried the prolonged total blackout in the area, which has lingered for more than eight months.

Residents who expressed dissatisfaction during a press briefing in Epe on Wednesday said the development had crippled businesses and worsened the socio-economic condition of the ancient community.

They noted that the blackout, which had become a recurring challenge, had left households and commercial centres in darkness, raising serious concerns about the neglect of the community in spite of its political significance.

A resident, Mrs Bisi Oladega, said that it was disheartening to see that Epe, home to the current deputy governor of the state, a member of the House of Representatives, two state lawmakers, and three council chairmen, continued to grapple with erratic and inadequate power supply.

She said that the situation had imposed a heavy financial burden on residents, as businesses struggled to survive on expensive fuel to power generators, while artisans and small-scale enterprises faced closure.

The local economy is on the brink of collapse,” she said.

Another resident, Mr. Tunji Lawal, called on local government officials, political office holders, and traditional rulers to intervene urgently and find lasting solutions to the lingering crisis.

He stated that a reliable electricity supply is crucial for economic growth, job creation, and the overall well-being of the people.

Similarly, Mrs. Funke Olabanji, another resident, expressed frustration over the situation, saying that the blackout had worsened nighttime insecurity, disrupted academic activities, and hindered healthcare delivery in local clinics that rely on electricity for essential services.

She appealed to the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) and relevant regulatory agencies to take proactive steps in restoring the power supply, while urging state and federal authorities to prioritize investment in energy infrastructure across the Epe Division and beyond.

A youth leader, Mr Femi Olusegun, vowed to continue peaceful advocacy until the voices of the residents were heard and a steady power supply was restored.

