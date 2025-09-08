Environment Minister inaugurates vehicular air testing centre in Nasarawa

Malam Balarabe Lawal, Minister of Environment, has inaugurated a Vehicular Air Emissions Testing Centre in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, as part of efforts to promote a healthier environment.

Lawal, who was represented by Alhaji Mahmud Kambari, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, performed the inauguration on Monday in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

“Today’s commissioning is not just about the usual fanfare of unveiling a structure or a piece of equipment; it is about unveiling hope. Hope for clean air, cleaner skies, healthier lungs, and a safer environment for all Nigerians.

“It is a testament to the renewed hope of the current administration and the desire to ensure that all Nigerians have access to clean air.

“Air pollution is a silent killer. It affects the quality of life, agricultural output, health and well-being of all citizens.

“Air contamination does not discriminate; it affects children, the elderly, workers, the rich, the poor and even unborn generations.

“It is a major causative factor of respiratory problems, heart attacks and strokes and has recently been linked to autism, Alzheimer’s, schizophrenia and dementia,’’ he said.

The minister stressed that there was no alternative to air, adding that once inhaled, people were exposed to diseases associated with poor air quality.

“Therefore, it is imperative that we tackle the menace by taking concrete actions before it becomes irredeemable.

“Through the establishment of this Vehicular Emissions Testing Centre, Nigeria is taking a bold step towards achieving better air quality by regulating vehicle maintenance, emissions and ensuring compliance with environmental standards as applicable globally.

“The Centre will serve as a hub for scientific testing, research, and policy enforcement, ensuring that the quality of air we breathe meets acceptable standards.

“It will also support our climate commitments, our public health objectives, and our pursuit of sustainable development,’’ Lawal said.

He added that the Centre, established within the framework of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), was a landmark project commemorating the International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies 2025.

“We will be working together to make Nasarawa State a model for Nigeria in this regard, with robust IT applications and training programmes for the Vehicle Inspection Officers to support this initiative.

“I commission this Vehicular Air Emissions Testing Centre for service to humanity, clean air for blue skies and healthier environment,” the minister said.

Earlier, Dr. Margaret Elayo, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Environment, stated that the project was timely in the fight against air pollution and in efforts to enhance air quality in the state.

Elayo, who was represented by Mr. Hussain Babayayi, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, assured the state government of its collaboration to ensure cleaner air for a healthier environment.

Also, Mrs Bahijjahtu Abubakar, Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health, said the centre was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure proper use and safety of the equipment.

“This gladdens my heart that there is concerted buy-in and appreciation of the need for the air we breathe to be cleaner for our collective health,’’ Abubakar said.

Vanguard News