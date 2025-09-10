Environ floats fraud prevention consortium to check internal fraud

LAGOS—In a major move to strengthen the financial sector against rising incidents of internal fraud and identity theft, Environ, a leading secure identity solutions provider and NIMC-approved finger vein technology partner, has launched Fraud Prevention Readiness Consortium, FPRC.

The consortium is a collaborative platform involving key Nigerian banks, FinTechs and telecommunications companies, established to jointly test and validate Environ’s Hitachi-powered finger vein authentication platform , a secure biometric technology already deployed globally.

The initiative, launched with support from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), aims to offer financial institutions a cost-effective, non-spoof, proof-of-life fraud prevention system that surpasses conventional security methods such as PINs, OTPs, tokens, and even fingerprints.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Ive Chike Meme, Chief Executive Officer of Environ, described finger vein authentication as a “breakthrough technology” that combines high-level security with customer convenience.

“By creating this consortium, we are reducing the cost and risk for banks and telcos, while aligning them with global best practices in fraud and identity theft prevention,” Meme said.

Continuing, Meme said the Fraud Prevention Readiness Consortium will run a unified pilot programme during the last quarter of 2025, with participating institutions sharing the cost of the trial and jointly evaluating results.