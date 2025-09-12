Enugu students receive ₦2m entrepreneurship boost from Nze Ventures Home Ltd

By Chinedu Adonu

Nze Ventures Home Ltd, a leading real estate firm, has donated ₦2 million to support the development of entrepreneurship skills among students in Enugu State.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the Student Business Summit, organized by the Michael Anike Foundation, at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.

Represented by the Operations Manager, Comrade Arinze Osmund Ngwu, the company’s Managing Director explained that the donation is part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility initiative, aimed at encouraging students to embrace entrepreneurship and practical learning.

Comrade Ngwu noted that the company partnered with the program’s organizers to equip students with the knowledge and confidence to become self-reliant and create jobs, rather than solely seeking employment. He added that the ₦2 million fund would support the summit, which also acts as an incubation platform for students from various tertiary institutions across Enugu State.

He commended Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for fostering an environment that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship among youths and emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration for sustainable development.

Comrade Ngwu encouraged students to leverage opportunities in real estate through the company’s properties at Ogbeke and Amokpo Nike, noting that Nze Ventures Home Ltd offers 10% of all purchases to individuals who refer clients to the firm.

“We want young people to understand that opportunities are everywhere. What matters is how you position yourself to take advantage of them. This programme is one of those platforms where ideas can grow into reality,” he said.

He added, “When students are empowered with the right skills and guidance, they can not only improve their own lives but also contribute to building stronger and more prosperous communities.”

In his remarks, Comrade Onyemaechi Onah, Local Organizing Committee Chairman, praised Nze Ventures Home Ltd for their generosity, describing the contribution as a major boost to the summit’s vision.

Onah expressed hope that the sponsorship would inspire more corporate organizations to invest in youth development, particularly in entrepreneurship and innovation. He assured that the funds would be used responsibly to achieve the summit’s objectives and pledged continued collaboration with institutions committed to student development.

Nze Ventures Home Ltd was also presented with an Award of Excellence in recognition of their outstanding contributions to youth development.