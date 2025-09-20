Enugu govt places N10m bounty on killers of Catholic Priest

The Enugu State Government has condemned the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya of Nsukka Catholic Diocese in Eha-Ndiagu community in Ehalumona by unidentified gunmen.

The government also placed a N10 million reward for anyone who would provide information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

This is contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr Malachy Agbo, on Saturday in Enugu.

The government described the action as “cowardly and cold-blooded”.

According to the statement, Eya was said to have been shot dead by a group of assailants, who attacked and killed him along Alumona-Eha Ndiagu road in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu.

It said that the government had reiterated that security of lives and property remained its priority and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It added that Enugu government would not spare any resources within its reach, including technology and credible intelligence to track down the criminals and defeat the remnant agents of evil in the state.

“Consequently, the Enugu State Government has placed a ₦10 million reward for anyone with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“Anybody with credible information about the perpetrators should quickly contact 07077451426,” it said.

The state government, however, commiserated with the late priest’s immediate family, the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, and the Catholic faithful in general over the tragic incident, which occurred on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that the deceased hailed from Ugbaike in Enugu Ezike, Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. (NAN)