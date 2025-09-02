Enugu council boss, Barr Chijioke Ezugwu bags Prestigious Award in Oji River LGA

… Commissioner Enih hails him as most gender-friendly Chairman in Enugu State

By Emma Nnadozie

Enugu, Nigeria — The Executive Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Hon. Barr. Chijioke Joseph Ezugwu, has been honoured with an Award of Excellence in Leadership at the 2025 Dynamic Power Event held in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The award, presented on Sunday, August 31, 2025, recognised outstanding individuals across the country for excellence in leadership and service.

Speaking at the event, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, represented by the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Valentina Enih, commended the convener of the event, Hon. Mrs. Rita Chimaobi Ihemeje, and lauded Ezugwu for his support for women. She described him as “the most gender-friendly Chairman in Enugu State.”

Presenting the award, HRH Igwe Ignatius Okpara praised Ezugwu’s people-centred style of leadership, noting that the honour reflected his contributions in the areas of security, infrastructure, and human empowerment.

Ezugwu attended the ceremony with his wife, Mrs. Chijioke Evelyn, and top political associates, including Chief of Staff, Hon. Engr. Prince Emeka Orokoh; PDP Chairman in Uzo-Uwani LGA, Hon. Kingsley Tochukwu Ani; former caretaker chairman, Hon. Richard Egwuma; SPA Political, Hon. Felix Ozota; SPA Due Process and Public Affairs, Hon. Jude Okonkwo; LG Legal Adviser, Hon. Barr. Dr. M.C. Nwande; SSA on Mineral Resources, Hon. John Ifeanyi Utazi; SSA Engr. Offorbuike Ezema; and SSA Engr. Chukwuma, among others.

Other dignitaries present included the Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area, Hon. Greg Chijioke Anyaegbudike; Chairman of Oji River Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Chuma Felix Achiekwulu; and several community leaders.