Enugu community appeals to IGP to avert violence over land dispute

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU – The Obollo clan of Obollo Afọr in Udenu Local Government Area has appealed to the Inspector General of Police to intervene in a lingering land dispute to prevent a possible breakdown of peace.

The community says the matter concerns a parcel of land known as Agu Ezema, Obollo. It told reporters it obtained a judgment in Suit No. MOB/02/2021 at the Magistrate Court, Obollo, and that the court sheriff executed the judgment and handed over the land with relevant documents.

According to the clan, the opposing party remains on the land despite the court’s judgment. To avoid confrontation, the community said it petitioned the Inspector General of Police, who directed the Assistant Inspector General in Zone 13, Ukpo, to investigate. The community said Zone 13 submitted an investigation report to the police headquarters.

Leaders of the Obollo clan expressed concern that delays in implementing the report have raised tensions among youths, which they fear could lead to unrest. They urged the Inspector General to review the Zone 13 findings and take timely action to restore order and ensure that court orders are respected.

Prince Matthew Agu, a community leader, appealed for a peaceful, lawful resolution. “We call on the police to act on the investigation report so that tensions can be defused and the rule of law upheld,” he said.

The community asked all parties to pursue peaceful avenues and assured that it prefers a resolution that preserves peace and prevents violent confrontation.