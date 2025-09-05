Entrepreneurs tasked on sustainability for survival

By Vera Opia

The CEO of Ageless by Luchys Events, Oluchi Okeke has urged entrepreneurs to think beyond building brands and consider sustainablity as a key to economic survival.

Okeke, who said this in a statement ahead of this year’s Entrepreneurs Playbook Masterclass 2.0,said this year’s edition would attract global experts from key sectors.

According to her, “The highly anticipated Eventpreneurs Playbook Masterclass 2.0 is here again, bringing together eventpreneurs and business owners across Africa and beyond, with one mission: to equip them with the tools, strategies, and mindset to build more than a brand and grow sustainable businesses.

This transformative masterclass will run from September 9th – 11th, 2025, under the powerful theme:

“Build More Than a Brand, Grow a Sustainable Business.”

This year’s edition goes beyond theory. With global experts and seasoned industry leaders, participants will learn practical strategies on :How to scale their business sustainably.Building systems and processes that guarantee growth

Attracting premium clients and opportunities

Leveraging global trends for long-term impact

“Many eventpreneurs and business owners focus on building a brand without thinking of sustainability. This masterclass is designed to shift that mindset and provide actionable pathways to help them thrive beyond just passion. The focus is not only to build, but to build sustainably.

“The Eventpreneurs Playbook Masterclass has become a platform for knowledge, networking, and growth in the event and business space. With its global reach, it continues to impact professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives who are determined to scale their businesses with clarity and strategy.

“The 2025 edition promises intensive sessions, networking opportunities, and access to resources that will help participants reposition their businesses for long-term success.”