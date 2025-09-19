‎Entrepreneurs secure N600m deal at Lagos lighting exhibition

‎By Henry Obetta

To position Nigeria’s position in Africa’s lighting industry, some local entrepreneurs struck deals worth over ₦600 million during the 2025 International Lighting Exhibition, which concluded on Frida.

The exhibition, which attracted more than 3,000 professional attendees and 100 global enterprises to Lagos, was themed ‘Zero-Carbon Lighting: Supporting Nigeria’s Energy Transition Goals.’

The General Manager of organising company Zhongshan Company Ltd, ‎Ms Lisa Lin Xueying, who announced this during Friday’s closing ceremony, saw some firms including VellMax and Solar-Sunbest Integrated Services Ltd, got an intent order valued at ₦100 million.

She added that six companies—MXS Home, Buchi Lighting, Great Future, Cieto Lighting, De Solid Vision, and De King—established long-term partnerships with an annual value of ₦500 million.

‎Xueying, who described the achievement as transforming China-Africa lighting cooperation “from blueprint to reality, said: “This is phenomenal and has positioned Nigeria as a hub for Africa’s lighting industry.”

‎She said: “The West Africa-exclusive exhibition featured over 20 exhibitors showcasing innovations ranging from smart lighting solutions to off-grid photovoltaic systems. Ten thematic forums addressed crucial industry topics including tax policies, professional standards, and investment opportunities for companies seeking to establish Nigerian operations.”

She announced plans for 2026, including the launch of the Africa Lighting Industry Alliance and the China-Africa Technology Transfer Centre to expand cooperation beyond the exhibition platform.

‎”The next Nigeria International Lighting Exhibition, scheduled for September 16-18, 2026, also in Lagos.

‎”The future of China-Africa collaboration will continue to shine, just as Nigeria’s night sky forever needs starlight,” Xueying said.

‎One of the deal-makers, Chief Executive Officer of Cieto Lighting, Anthony Ifeanyi expressed satisfaction with securing a distributorship worth ₦100 million. “I appreciate the organisers of this expo and pray that this continues and remains sustainable for other local entrepreneurs to benefit more,” he said.

‎Also, Managing Director of MXS Home, ‎Agochukwu Elijah described the opportunity as “a prayer answered” for his business expansion goals.

On his part, the President of Lagos Island Electrical Dealers Association (LIEDA), ‎Chief Casmir Emenine, stated that the exhibition transcended simple product showcasing, noting how the event demonstrated the intersection of lighting technology with architecture, interior design, and artificial intelligence to enhance comfort, safety, and functionality.