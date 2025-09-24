Entrepreneurs, investors forum‘ll help Nigerian businesses access global capital — Okereke

Balogun market in Lagos.

By Innocent Anaba

A Partner at Babalakin and Co., Mabel Okereke, has said that a forun of leading entrepreneurs, investors and financial experts to explore how Mauritius can serve as a hub for cross-border expansion and international financing, held in Lagos, was designed to help Nigerian businesses understand how best to access global capital.

The forum, tagged Finance Roundtable 1.0 and themed; “Structuring for Growth: Leveraging Mauritius for Cross-Border Expansion and Financing,” was organised in partnership with Intercontinental Trust Limited, ITL.

Speakers at the session include; Okereke, Azeez Abiodun, Chief Representative Officer (Nigeria) of Mauritius Commercial Bank, MCB, and Kesaven Moothoosamy, Chief Executive Officer of ITL.

Okereke said: “The goal of the forum is to bring international finance to our shores by equipping entrepreneurs with the structures they need to thrive across borders while remaining competitive locally.”

Abiodun of MCB, on his part, highlighted the advantages of using the Mauritian International Financial Centre as a platform for African businesses.

He said: “Mauritius has become a bridge for connecting capital to opportunities in markets like Nigeria, with regulatory frameworks that support investors and protect assets.”

Moothoosamy, meanwhile, explained that Mauritius’s growing network of double taxation treaties and investment protection agreements made it attractive for structuring investments.

“Fiduciary services, trusts and compliance mechanisms in Mauritius are built to lower risks and improve access to international partners,” he said. Speaking earlier, Mr. Wale Akoni, Managing Partner urged the business sector members present to take advantage of the opportunity to expand their business to the world.

The roundtable, which drew a select audience of business leaders, is part of Babalakin& Co.’s broader efforts to foster knowledge sharing and create pathways for clients and Nigerian enterprises to tap into global finance.