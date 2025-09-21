Entertainment is not just a job, it is a calling – Cornell Udofia

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a bold and heartfelt speech at the PEFTI Film Institute graduation ceremony on Friday September 12, 2025, Amb. Cornell Udofia, PRO of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos Chapter, delivered a strong message to Nigeria’s next generation of entertainers: Stay focused, stay clean, and take your craft seriously.

Addressing the graduating students, Udofia advised aspiring talents to avoid career-killing habits such as drug abuse, cultism, immorality, and other destructive social vices that have ended the journeys of many once-promising entertainers.

“Entertainment is not just a job — it is a calling,” he said. “If you’re stepping into this industry, understand that it demands discipline, focus, and integrity.”

Udofia, who is a prolific Media and PR Expert praised President Bola Tinubu government’s efforts in youth empowerment through human capacity development and entrepreneurship programs. He noted that with the right mindset and values, young creatives have the potential to become industry moguls and drive the economy forward.

He also reminded the audience of the tragic outcomes faced by several former stars who lost their way to hedonism and moral collapse, ending up in rehab, behind bars, or worse.

“There’s a long list of talents who had it all — fame, money, fans — but lost it due to poor choices. Don’t become a statistic,” he cautioned.

Amb. Udofia who is the Convener of cMC Africa awards for Excellence expressed confidence that the graduates and talent hunt participants would rise to make meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s booming entertainment sector, which continues to provide massive employment opportunities across the country.

He closed with a passionate appeal:

“If you have a dream and a passion for this industry, guard it. Sharpen your skills, stay grounded, and never compromise your values. This industry can change your life — but only if you respect the journey.”