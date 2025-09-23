Eno to New A’Ibom TRC Chairman: Don’t attempt to own my political structure

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday swore in HRM Sylvester Saviour Udofia as the new Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, with a charge to remain apolitical in discharging his duties and avoid contesting political structures with the governor.

Eno administered the oath of office on Udofia, the Paramount Ruler of Abak Local Government, at the Chambers of the Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers in Uyo, as part of activities marking the 38th anniversary of the state’s creation.

The governor said: “I pray, hope and trust you will bring the same cooperation we received from the outgone Chairman and even increase our capacity to work together for the unity of this great state.

You will work with government. I hope you will not attend one meeting in the day and entertain another at night. I hope you will not seek to own structures that the governor should be owning. It is on that belief I swear you in.”

Earlier, HRM Okuibom Ibibio III, Nteyin Solomon Etuk, President General of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers, and HRM Odidem Bassey Etim Edet, the immediate past Chairman of the Council, commended Governor Eno for the support extended to the traditional institution. They also pledged the monarchs’ continued support for the administration’s efforts to advance the state.

Meanwhile, in a state broadcast, Governor Eno announced that on Wednesday, September 24, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, will commission the 15.13km Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road and other internal roads in Ika Local Government Area as part of the anniversary celebrations.