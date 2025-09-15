End frequent textbook changes, NNPP chieftain Ajadi urges Govt, private schools

As schools resume across most states, South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has urged both government and private schools to stop the frequent change of textbooks each academic session.

Ajadi, a businessman and philanthropist, expressed concern over the financial strain on parents, noting that many families are already struggling under prevailing economic conditions.

He recalled that in the past, it was common for younger siblings to reuse textbooks passed down from older ones, which helped reduce household expenses.

In a statement on Monday, Ajadi said: “The attitude of changing textbooks every term or year has forced parents to continuously buy new books. During our time, siblings used the textbooks of their elders. Parents today are groaning under this burden.”

He appealed to the Minister of Education and state governors to check the trend, while also calling on governments at both federal and state levels to subsidize textbook prices as a way of easing costs for parents and improving access to education.

“I pity parents who are forced to buy different sets of textbooks for their children every term. This should not be happening,” Ajadi added.