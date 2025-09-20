Encore captures Lagos nightlife spirit with vibrant soirée

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigeria’s fast-rising bittersweet liqueur brand, Encore Aromatic Liqueur, has reaffirmed its commitment to redefining cocktail culture with a stylish soirée hosted at Herel Play, Lagos.

The event, which brought together influencers, media personalities, and lifestyle enthusiasts, highlighted Encore’s “Mix It Your Way” philosophy, designed to promote individuality, bold self-expression, and a new wave of cocktail experiences.

Guests including Kaylah Oniwo, Simi Drey, and Bolanle Babalola were treated to an immersive night of spritzers, tropical blends, and daring dessert cocktails, underscoring Encore’s promise to allow consumers the freedom to design their own drinking experiences, whether neat, on the rocks, or paired with mixers.

Speaking during the soirée, Olusegun Akinyemiju, Senior Brand Manager for Encore, said the brand was redefining the Nigerian beverage scene.

“Encore isn’t about following cocktail manuals or playing it safe. It’s about creating, experimenting, and mixing your way. Tonight’s gathering gave our guests the space to celebrate style, individuality, and the art of living on their own terms,” he said.

Marketing Manager at NDL, Gbemileke Lawal, added that the brand was more than a drink but a lifestyle.

“Encore represents more than innovation in Nigeria’s beverage space, it reflects a shift in how we celebrate. We created Encore for those who want to express themselves boldly and without limits,” he said.

The evening, which featured curated music, networking, and Lagos-inspired energy, also generated strong social media buzz as influencers amplified the brand’s stylish aesthetic online.

With its rising visibility, Encore Aromatic Liqueur is positioning itself as more than just a beverage but as a lifestyle movement for those who dare to mix differently.