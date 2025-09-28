Encore Aromatic liqueur lights up Lagos nightlife with stylish soirée

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos’ vibrant nightlife scene got a refreshing twist last weekend as Encore Aromatic Liqueur, Nigeria’s fast-rising bittersweet liqueur brand, hosted a stylish soirée at Herel Play, Victoria Island, bringing together celebrities, influencers, and lifestyle enthusiasts.

Themed around Encore’s “Mix It Your Way” philosophy, the event celebrated individuality, bold self-expression, and a fresh cocktail culture that is fast gaining ground among Nigeria’s trend-conscious consumers.

Media personalities including Kaylah Oniwo, Simi Drey, and Bolanle Babalola joined other tastemakers and cocktail lovers for an evening of bespoke mixes, electrifying conversations, and Lagos-inspired energy.

From refreshing spritzers and tropical blends to daring dessert cocktails, guests enjoyed an immersive drinking experience where no two glasses looked alike — a deliberate reflection of Encore’s promise to give consumers the freedom to create their own unique style, whether neat, on the rocks, or paired with mixers.

The atmosphere was chic and energetic, with influencers capturing photo-worthy moments and amplifying Encore’s stylish aesthetic across social media.

Speaking at the event, Olusegun Akinyemiju, Senior Brand Manager for Encore, said the gathering reinforced the brand’s innovative spirit.

“Encore isn’t about following cocktail manuals or playing it safe. It’s about experimenting, creating, and celebrating life on your own terms. Tonight’s soirée gave our guests the freedom to do exactly that.”

Also lending his voice, Gbemileke Lawal, Marketing Manager at NDL, described Encore as more than just a drink but a movement.

“Encore reflects a new way of celebrating, bold, limitless, and stylish. What we witnessed tonight shows that when people are free to mix their way, they create experiences as unique as themselves.”

Beyond the cocktails, the evening delivered curated music, intimate networking, and moments that captured the true spirit of Lagos’ nightlife.

With its growing influence, Encore Aromatic Liqueur is positioning itself not only as a premium drink but as a lifestyle brand for those who dare to stand out.