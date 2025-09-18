Empty Govt House, as Fubara fails to resume

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Government House has remained empty as Governor Siminialayi Fubara failed to return to the state after the expiration of the emergency rule imposed on the state by President Bola Tinubu on the March, 18.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people who came out to welcome the governor back went home in disappointment.

It was expected that the governor, who had been out of the country, would make a stunning return to the state resume office, Thursday. But at press time, Fubara was nowhere to be found around the state.

The outgone Sole Administrator of the State had earlier, on Thursday, declared end to his duty in the state and pulled out of the Brick House.

On Wednesday, it was anticipated that Fubara would return to resume his duty as governor of the state, next day – today.

Thursday, crowed of people of the state, loyalists of the governor and his kinsmen from the Ijaw ethic nationality stormed the government house’s gate awaiting the return of the governor.

However, till dusk the governor did not arrive the government house or put up appearance anywhere around the state.

Empty Government House

Meantime, it has been gathered that the Brick House is now empty, following the failure of the governor to return on Thursday as expected.

A source, within Brick House, who preferred anonymity, said even the Government House Press Corps members, some protocol officers were shut of the facility.

The source said: “Nothing is happening in that place (Government House) now, until the governor resumes. That place is just empty.

“Many workers were not allowed to even enter government house. It happens like during transitions. Only some security personnel attached the government house and civil servants working there are around. Until the governor resume, that place will remain quiet.”

We’re celebrating end of emergency rule – Ichemati

The former Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state, Ezebunwo Ichemati, said people of the state came out en masse to celebrate end to the emergency rule and return of the governor.

Ichemati sakd: “Today is a unique day in Rivers State. Today, the state of emergency declared by Mr. President has been lifted and the governor is been expected.

“When he lifted the state of emergency, Rivers people were happy. They want to thank the president for lifting the state of emergency, so that the democratic governance be restored back where the governor will work in conjunction with the state of assembly.

“So we expect nothing less from both arms of government – Executive and Legislature. They are coming together to work and ensure that the dividends of democracy get to Rivers people.

“Rivers people are not just celebrating the return of the governor, but we also celebrating Mr. President, thanking him for ensuring that the state of emergency rule has been lifted.”

Vanguard News