EMPAN calls on Min. of Transportation on ways to boost EVs

By Elizabeth Osayande & Marvelous Allen

The President of the Electric Mobility Promoters Association of Nigeria, EMPAN, Engr. Dapo Adeshina, has shared what the Minister of Transportation, Said Ahmed Alkali, can do to promote the usage of electric vehicles.

Adeshina made these statements recently in Lagos, during the first EV training for roadside mechanics held at the Unilag Design Studio, Electronic Training Centre, Building B, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos.

The free training, which combined both practical and theoretical elements related to the repair and maintenance of electric tricycles and motorcycles, was funded by Siemens and facilitated by AfricaNev.

Speaking on Thursday after the first 25 cohorts of EV training, the EMPAN President stated, “If I have the opportunity to meet with the Minister of Transportation, I would emphasise the need to build massive infrastructure, starting with installing charging stations across different cities which can be expanded to inter-states.

“The Minister should also engage with financial institutions about how we can lower interest rates. There should be concessionary loans at very low rates to help the sector grow, making it possible for more people to acquire electric vehicles. Additionally, policies regarding importation need to be revised; import duties should be waived to make electric vehicles more competitive with internal combustion engines, thus lowering their initial purchase prices.

“Once these infrastructures are in place, concerns about reliance on the national grid can be alleviated. Innovative solutions, such as solar power, can be explored. Setting up solar plants to charge batteries would allow for charging stations that don’t depend on the grid, and any excess energy produced can even be fed back into the grid. This would create a win-win situation,” Adeshina noted.

Regarding the rationale behind the free training, which aims to equip 50 roadside mechanics in Lagos with skills in electric vehicle repair and maintenance, the EMPAN President remarked, “One of our primary objectives is capacity building. For the electric mobility sector to flourish, we need individuals who understand the ecosystem and possess the skills to maintain and repair electric vehicles. This way, when people use their vehicles, whether tricycles (Kekes), motorcycles (Okadas), or cars, they won’t be stranded and will have access to competent support on the road.”

Adeshina also expressed confidence in Nigeria’s readiness for electric vehicles, saying, “Nigeria is ready for electric vehicles as we cannot be left behind in the global transition. Economically speaking, the cost of charging an electric vehicle is significantly lower than that of petrol. For instance, a kilowatt-hour of battery charging costs around ₦350, while petrol costs between N850 and N1,000 in some Northern regions. This means that commercial drivers, delivery riders, and tricycle drivers often find themselves spending a large portion of their earnings on fuel. By switching to electric vehicles, they pay less and gain more. Although the necessary infrastructure may not yet be fully developed, efforts are underway, particularly from the private sector. For instance, battery swap stations are being established, allowing drivers to replace their batteries quickly and continue their journeys—similar to refuelling at petrol stations in just three to five minutes.

For the Project Manager at Siemens|Stiftung, Sebastian Gruss, support for EMPAN was aimed at eliminating the barriers posed by a lack of skills in maintaining and repairing electric vehicles. He stated, “Examining the current e-mobility ecosystem in Nigeria and across various countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, it’s evident that there are barriers that hinder the adoption of electric utility vehicles. One major barrier is the accessibility of servicing electric vehicles, which is a key reason for this training and our support.”

Gruss added that part of the support towards the training was to connect trainees with industry players: “We are also looking at how to connect those trained with relevant actors in the sector. That’s why we brought Orbit. And beyond this, we hope that they use the knowledge gained to earn a living.”

On the themes of the training AfricaNev Executive Director and training facilitator, Gad Senyuiedzorm Ashiagbor, discusses the training’s themes, including policy advocacy, awareness creation, and capacity building. “We are interested in policy advocacy, awareness creation, and lastly, capacity building, and that is what has brought us here today,” Ashiagbor says.

He added that the training covered various aspects of electric vehicles, including:Relevant aspects of electric vehicles, batteries, and control; Diagnosis of various faults and how to repair or replace them; the importance of using the right tooling; and Ethical considerations when dealing with clients.

Key Accounts Manager Off-Highway at BOSCH, Stanley Ekweaga, expresses delight over the training, noting that it has demystified some myths he had about electric vehicles. “Before now, I felt that we were not ready for EVs, and that EVs could not survive on our roads,” Ekweaga says. “But this training has opened my eyes to the possibilities in utilising EVs.”