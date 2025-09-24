Emerhor mourns, expresses shock over Olorogun Oskar Ibru’s demise

Oskar Ibru

By Paul Olayemi

The founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON, has expressed deep shock and grief over the passing of Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Chairman of the Ibru Organisation, at the age of 67.

Olorogun Emerhor, a prominent Urhobo leader and industrialist, in a signed press statement, described the death of Olorogun Oskar at a relatively young age as a monumental loss not only to the Ibru family but also to the Urhobo Nation, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

While consoling the Ibru family and the Urhobo Nation, he urged his wife, children, and the entire Ibru dynasty to take solace in the impactful life that Olorogun Oskar lived, noting that his philanthropy and generosity touched many lives across society.

His statement reads: “I received with deep shock and sadness the news of the passing of my brother and friend, Olorogun Oskar Eyovbirere Ibru, a foremost industrialist, philanthropist, and illustrious son of Urhoboland, who died at the age of 67. His demise is a monumental loss, not just to the Ibru family, but to the Urhobo Nation, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

“Olorogun Oskar Ibru was more than a successful businessman; he was a visionary leader who carried forward the enviable legacy of the Ibru dynasty with humility, grace, and uncommon dedication. Through his enterprise, philanthropy, and investments across diverse sectors, he touched countless lives and built bridges that strengthened communities and gave hope to many.

“The Urhobo Nation has lost one of its bright stars—a man who represented the values of hard work, integrity, and service. His passing at a relatively young age is painful, yet we must take solace in the impactful life he lived and the enduring contributions he made to humanity.

“On behalf of my family, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Ibru family, especially his beloved wife and children, as well as to the entire Urhobo Nation. May the Almighty grant us all the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may the soul of Olorogun Oskar Ibru find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“Adieu, my brother and compatriot. Your legacy will remain evergreen.”