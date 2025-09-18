Emergency Rule: Ibas charges Rivers civil servants to support, extend loyalty to Fubara

Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.)

By Bayo Wahab

The former Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), has urged civil servants to extend full loyalty and dedication to Governor Siminalayi Fubara as he resumes office, following the suspension of emergency rule by President Bola Tinubu.

Ibas, who bowed out on Thursday after six months in charge, made the call in a farewell state-wide broadcast, stressing that the professionalism of the civil service would be key to the state’s stability and growth.

“As His Excellency resumes office, I charge you to offer him the same loyalty, discipline and dedication that you extended to me,” Ibas said.

“Stability and growth of Rivers State will depend greatly on the professionalism with which you implement government policies.”

Reflecting on his mandate, Ibas said President Tinubu tasked him to restore law and order and return the state to institutional governance. “By God’s grace, we have achieved this mandate together,” he noted.

The sole administrator highlighted milestones achieved during the emergency rule, including the conduct of local government elections, reconstitution of statutory boards and commissions, and the passage of the state budget.

“Local government elections have been held. Chairmen and local government officials chosen by the people are back in the office. Statutory boards and commissions have been reconstituted. State budget has been passed, and lawful framework for governance has been restored,” he said.

Ibas praised the civil service for its role in sustaining governance during the transitional period, describing it as “the custodians of the public service, the guardians of continuity and the conscience of government.”

“Administrations may change but the civil service, led by you permanent secretaries, ensuring that institutions endure beyond individuals and administrations,” he added.

Vanguard News