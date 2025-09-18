‘I spoke with him yesterday’ –  Wike confirms Gov Fubara’s readiness to return to Rivers

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has conformed Governor Sim Fubara’s readiness to return to Rivers State following the suspension of the six-month emergency rule imposed on the state.

In March, President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and the state House of Assembly following a protracted political crisis between the governor and his predecessor.

Fubara was not in the country when President Tinubu suspended the emergency rule on Wednesday.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Wike said he has spoken to Fubara and he is ready to return to the country to assume office.

Wike added that he has forgiven Fubara, saying there is no more conflict him between him and his successor.

He said, “I have already said that we’ve been speaking. I will not engage with a man I have not forgiven. Everything is over. I am not a politician who says one thing today and another tomorrow. We must move forward.

“Unfortunately, there are people who do not want peace. Today, I watched individuals twisting the law, claiming illegality in the conduct of local government elections. But ask them: what did they do to prevent such illegality in the first place? When you hear them pontificating and shouting, you would think they have solutions—yet they do nothing except attempt to create crisis. The president has done a great deal for us, and peace has been restored.”

According to Wike, Rivers people are happy with Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in the state.

The FCT Minister commended Tinubu for the move, saying “the only way to ensure peace was to declare state of emergency.”