Elin Air gets NCAA certification, to boost jobs in aviation

By Dickson Omobola

Private charter airline, Elin Air, has received its AMO Certificates and OPSPEC from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), strengthening its position in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The September 2025 certification follows Elin’s historic completion of Africa’s first 7,800 landings check on a Challenger 604, performed entirely by Nigerian engineers between April and June. The achievement demonstrated that world-class aviation maintenance could be executed locally without sending aircraft abroad or engaging expatriates.

Engr. Dr. Benedict Adeyileka FNSE, Executive Director, Elin Group Limited, said: “The issuance of the AMO Certificates and OPSPEC by the NCAA is a landmark for both Elin Group and Nigeria’s aviation industry.

This approval empowers us to maintain our fleet and extend services to other operators, thereby supporting the sector’s growth. It affirms the standards we have upheld over the years and places on us the responsibility to expand services that strengthen the aviation ecosystem. We thank the NCAA for their confidence in our capabilities. This recognition inspires us to keep striving for excellence and innovation in building a stronger, safer, and more sustainable aviation industry.”

The certification also means more opportunities for Nigerian engineers and greater confidence in local capacity within the aviation sector.