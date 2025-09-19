Electricity Summit: Governor Eno pledges reliable power for all Akwa Ibomites

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

IKOT EKPENE – Governor Umo Eno has vowed to tackle the long-standing challenge of epileptic power supply in Akwa Ibom State, emphasizing that electricity is not a luxury but a necessity for the well-being and development of the people.

Addressing stakeholders at the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Summit on Thursday, themed “Fulfilling the Promise of Reliable, Affordable, and Universal Access to Electricity in Our State”, Eno described himself as a liberator determined to rescue the state from decades of inconsistent power supply despite its abundant energy resources.

The governor highlighted the paradox facing Akwa Ibom: “We are blessed with abundant gas and a state-owned power plant, yet many of our homes, businesses, schools, and hospitals still experience epileptic power supply. Why is our Ibom Power Company (IPC), with an installed capacity of 191 megawatts, not functioning optimally since its establishment in 2001? How can we make it work effectively for our people, given the $9 million loan still being repaid to Afreximbank?”

Eno stressed the need for practical solutions rather than mere discussion: “These are difficult questions, but we dare to tread where others fear. Answers must be found, and actions must follow. This summit is not just a talk shop; it is a call to action, with clear timelines and responsibilities. We must learn from other states that have achieved 24/7 power supply.”

Acknowledging the presence of representatives from neighboring states, the governor emphasized collaboration: “Only through collective bargaining and shared experiences can we move forward in our journey toward electricity for all.”

He outlined the importance of reliable power in daily life: “When rural health clinics have steady electricity, lives are saved. When farmers can process and store produce, incomes rise. When artisans have dependable power, productivity soars. When children study under good lighting, the future becomes brighter. Electricity is the fundamental resource that enables our people to live better lives.”

Eno noted that the state’s Electricity Policy 2024 and Electricity Law 2025 provide the legal, regulatory, and policy framework to establish the Akwa Ibom State Electricity Market. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between federal and state governments, citing a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency to expand electricity access across the state.

Representing the Minister of Power, Chief Adedayo Adelabu, Chief Advice Adedayo Ololin commended Governor Eno’s vision, noting that success depends on collaboration among federal, state, and local governments. He stressed that state initiatives must align with federal policies and highlighted affordability as a key factor in ensuring sustainable access to electricity for all.