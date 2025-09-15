Electricity Bills: AKTH confirms death of 3 patients as KEDCO restores power supply

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) has confirmed the death of three patients at its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following a disruption in electricity supply to the hospital.

The hospital spokesperson, Hauwa Inuwa, disclosed that four patients were on life support at the ICU during the outage, but sadly three of them did not survive.

She explained that the matter was later resolved after a meeting between the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe; the Managing Director of the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Abubakar Shuaibu Jimeta; and the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

“The Managing Director, immediately after the meeting, directed KEDCO engineers to reconnect electricity to the hospital,” she said.

In a statement signed by Hauwa Inuwa Dutse of the AKTH Information Unit, the hospital confirmed that power supply had been restored, assuring the public that patient safety and continuity of healthcare services remain its top priority.

The statement also expressed appreciation to the Kano State Commissioner of Police and KEDCO’s management for their intervention, while reaffirming the hospital’s commitment to settling all outstanding electricity bills.

Similarly, KEDCO’s spokesperson, Sani Bala, confirmed that power had been reconnected to the hospital. He explained that the incident occurred when company staff attempted to separate electricity supply to the hospital facilities from the residential staff quarters due to reported wastage, but were denied access.