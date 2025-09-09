El-Rufai wasn’t invited to speak at Odenigbo lecture – Chancellor

Nasir El-Rufai

By Chidi Nkwopara



OWERRI —- The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri has said that the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was neither invited nor scheduled to speak at this year’s Archdiocesan Day/Odenigbo Lecture.



The Archdiocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Rev. Fr. Patrick C. Mbarah, who stated this in a press statement, dated September 9, 2025, lamented over “the misrepresentation of facts and/or outright falsehood in the social media, about the presence or involvement of the former Kaduna State Governor, in the celebration.”



His words: “The Odenigbo lecture is an intellectual legacy of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri for the promotion of Igbo language and Culture, for the inculturation of the Gospel and for the upliftment of our spiritual welfare.



“The Odenigbo Lecture, which is rendered entirely in Igbo Language, is the high point of the Archdiocesan Day Celebration. Only one Guest Lecturer of Igbo extraction, chosen the previous year, gives the lecture.



“This year’s lecture was delivered on Saturday 6th September, by Rev. Sr. Prof. Evangeline Oparaocha, of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO.



“The last edition was no exception to the rule. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was not invited by the Archdiocese to deliver any lecture or speech at the event.



“Much as the lecturers are from the Igbo stock, the audience however, is not limited to Ndigbo. All persons, from all races, creed and political leaning, are welcome to the event.”



Continuing, Fr. Mbarah expressed regret that midway into the event, a group of hired placard-carrying thugs, comprising youngsters and women, stormed the Maria Assumpta Cathedral back gate, chanting all manner of unprintable things against Mr. Peter Obi and El-Rufai.



He said: “While Mr. Peter Obi has been a regular guest at the Archdiocesan Day/Odenigbo Lecture, he, however, was not able to grace this year’s event.



“Mallam Nasir El-Rufai did not deliver any talk nor press conference within the premises of Villa Assumpta. It would be most misleading for any group or news medium to publish or broadcast such a falsehood.



“It is sad that some misguided persons engaged some youths and women to come and disrupt the Archdiocesan activity, instead of engaging them in something meaningful to better their lives.



“Attempting to desecrate the hallowed premises of Villa Assumpta is a big mistake by the sponsors of the misguided protesters.



“We hereby call on such individuals to desist from such acts of hooliganism that violate the fundamental human rights and freedoms.



“Imo State is a peace-loving state known for her hospitality to guests and visitors. We therefore call on the state government and the security agencies to unravel the sponsors of these culprits and bring them to book without delay.”