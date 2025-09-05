El-Rufai condemns move to stop opposition meetings

Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – Former Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of of Kaduna State, has faulted reports of directives allegedly banning political parties from holding meetings in hotels, conference halls, and other public spaces across the state, describing the move as unconstitutional and an assault on democracy.

El-Rufai, reacting to reports of a court injunction restraining political gatherings, said neither he nor his associates had been formally served with any order, stressing that freedom of association and assembly were rights guaranteed under Nigeria’s constitution.

He said: “We were told there was a court order stopping us from holding our meeting, but we have not been served. Out of respect for the law and security agencies, we chose to comply while we await official service. However, we insist that such a restriction is unconstitutional. Nigerians have the right to gather peacefully in hotels, halls, and public spaces without fear of intimidation.”

He vowed to challenge the order up to the Supreme Court if necessary, warning that attempts to stifle multiparty participation and opposition voices could undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

The former governor’s remarks came in the wake of violent attacks on members of African Democratic Congress, ADC, during the inauguration of its Coalition Transition Committee at in Kaduna, on August 30, 2025. Several members were reportedly injured, while properties were destroyed during the assault, which the ADC alleged was carried out by political thugs.

The ADC leadership, at a press briefing in Kaduna, yesterday, described the incident as a “barbaric and coordinated act” and accused security operatives of slow response and complicity.

It also rejected the reported restrictions on political meetings in the state, insisting they violate constitutional freedoms.

“These developments point to an emerging pattern of political intolerance and violent conduct under the current administration. Democracy thrives on freedom of expression, multiparty participation, and peaceful competition, not intimidation and fear,” said Malam Lawal Batagarawa, Chairman of the Coalition of ADC Stakeholders, Northwest Zone.

Both El-Rufai and the ADC have demanded a thorough investigation into the Kaduna violence, immediate prosecution of perpetrators, and an end to what they termed harassment of opposition parties.