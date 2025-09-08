El-Rufai asks Police Service Commission to review conduct in Kaduna command

Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Former Kaduna State governor Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai has petitioned the Police Service Commission (PSC), requesting an independent review of complaints concerning the conduct of some officers in the Kaduna State Police Command.

In the petition, El-Rufai stressed the importance of accountability within the police as a way to sustain public trust and called on the PSC to use its regulatory mandate to ensure discipline and professional conduct.

He said he had earlier raised related concerns with the Inspector-General of Police and asked the PSC to carry out an impartial investigation into the matters raised.

El-Rufai urged that any review be prompt and transparent to help strengthen public confidence in policing standards.