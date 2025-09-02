Ekpenyong seeks decriminalisation of suicide as 16,000 die annually

By Chioma Obinna

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District, has thrown his weight behind the Suicide Prevention Bill before the National Assembly, describing it as a “lifeline legislation” that could save thousands of Nigerians from needless deaths.

The bill, which scaled its first reading in February, seeks to decriminalise attempted suicide and establish a national framework for prevention, treatment, and support.

Ekpenyong restated his commitment when he received members of the Suicide Prevention Advocacy Working Group – a coalition of psychiatrists, mental health practitioners, legal experts, civil society actors, and advocates – who visited him in Abuja to commend his sponsorship of the bill ahead of this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO. Nigeria records an estimated 16,000 suicide deaths annually , many of them young people between ages 15 and 29. Experts warn that the figure is conservative, as numerous cases go unreported.

Speaking, the, convener of the coalition, Continental Representative for LifeLine International and former President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh said the current law punishing attempted suicide has become a “death trap” rather than a deterrent.

“When you criminalize attempted suicide, you stigmatize people who are already vulnerable. This law drives them underground, away from help,” Sheikh warned.

“Nigeria is losing thousands of young people every year to suicide, and many more make attempts. This is a crisis that must be urgently addressed.”

He explained that the bill not only seeks to strike out punitive laws but also makes provision for service delivery, funding, helplines, training, and data systems to strengthen prevention and response nationwide.

Responding, Senator Ekpenyong commended the coalition for sustaining advocacy around suicide prevention, admitting that mental health issues remain largely underreported and misunderstood in the country. “Depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions affect millions of Nigerians, yet they are poorly understood and rarely prioritized,” the senator said.

“Suicide prevention requires government attention, sustained education, and community sensitization. I assure you that I will champion this bill when it comes up for second reading. We must back this debate with strong data and evidence.”

Other coalition members underscored the urgency of legislative action, warning that every delay translates into preventable deaths.

The Executive Director of The Sunshine Series, Aisha Abdullahi Bubah, put it bluntly: “For every suicide recorded, there are at least 20 attempts. Every delay in passing this bill means more lives lost. Nigeria must act decisively.”

The advocacy group also announced a lineup of activities to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, including sensitization campaigns, media engagements, and policy dialogues. They further invited Senator Ekpenyong to participate in the forthcoming Vanguard Mental Health Summit in October, themed “Stemming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria.”

If passed, the Suicide Prevention Bill would mark a historic shift in Nigeria’s mental health landscape, replacing punishment with care, dignity, and support for those at risk.