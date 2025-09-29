Eko Tourism Foundation was launched to make Lagos Africa’s tourism capital

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria grapples with dwindling oil revenues and an urgent need to diversify its economy, stakeholders are turning to a sector with massive but underexploited potential: tourism. Despite contributing $17.3 billion to the country’s GDP in 2022 and employing up to 15 million Nigerians, the industry has long struggled with poor branding, fragmented efforts, and insecurity.

The newly unveiled Eko Tourism Foundation (ETF) is positioning Lagos as the launchpad for a tourism revival that could transform Nigeria into Africa’s leading destination.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, former Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism and Chairman of the ETF Board of Trustees, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the Foundation as “a bold, forward-thinking initiative designed to transform Lagos into Africa’s foremost tourism destination.”

He noted that Lagos already enjoys global attention through its nightlife, festivals, fashion, and food culture, but said the challenge is to sustain this energy year-round and attract international investment.

“Tourism is one of the most powerful engines of growth anywhere in the world. The Eko Tourism Foundation will harness that power to drive Nigeria’s economy and create millions of jobs,” Mohammed said.

Figures from the World Travel & Tourism Council project Nigeria’s tourism sector to grow at 5.4 percent annually between 2023 and 2030, creating 2.6 million new jobs and generating $5.58 billion in additional revenues.

Lagos, with more than 2,000 hotels and some of the highest occupancy rates in Africa, already holds a competitive advantage. But Mohammed admitted the sector remains hobbled by fragmented voices, inconsistent policies, and security concerns.

“The sector has suffered from incoherent voices and fragmented efforts for too long. Eko Tourism Foundation is here to harmonise the industry, attract investment and engage government productively,” he said.

An initiative of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the Foundation plans to drive advocacy, investment, marketing, and training to reposition Lagos as a global tourism hub. LCCI President, Gabriel Idahosa, said the goal is to align the creative, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, which have worked in isolation for too long.

“ETF is a platform to harness their potential and unlock economic benefits,” he said.

Stakeholders acknowledged that Nigeria’s international image poses a serious obstacle to tourism growth. Mohammed urged Nigerians to stop amplifying insecurity and negative stereotypes.

“There is no country without its own problems you read about Nigeria before visiting, you would think it is a different place entirely. We must stop demarketing ourselves.”

The Board of Trustees, which includes cultural figures such as Chief Nike Okundaye, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, and philanthropist Prince Yemisi Shyllon, has pledged to use its platforms to elevate Lagos’s image. Trustee Karl Hala added: “The best ambassadors of a nation are its citizens. If Nigerians unite in telling the right stories, Nigeria can become Africa’s hospitality and tourism capital.”

With oil revenues unstable and youth unemployment surging, tourism experts say Nigeria can no longer afford to ignore the sector’s potential. Whether the Eko Tourism Foundation can overcome entrenched challenges remains to be seen, but for many stakeholders, it represents a coordinated step toward turning Nigeria’s cultural vibrancy into sustainable economic power.