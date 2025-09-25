Ekiti tops fiscal transparency ranking with 100% success

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State has, once again, been recognised as the most fiscally transparent state in Nigeria, achieving a perfect 100 per cent score across all fiscal transparency benchmarks.

The latest States Fiscal Transparency League (SFTL) Q2 2025 report by BudgIT said the rating was based on budget approval, quarterly Budget Implementation Reports (BIR), 2023 audited financial statements, Accountant-General’s Reports, the E-Procurement Portal, and accessibility of data on the state’s official website, among others.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti by Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s Special Adviser on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

Olatunbosun described Ekiti’s consistent top ranking as further proof of the Oyebanji administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.

He noted that Ekiti also scored a perfect 100% in Q1 2025 and ranked first in both Q2 and Q3 of 2024, making it the only state with such sustained top-tier performance. This, he said, was a result of the governor’s commitment to fiscal discipline and open governance.

Olatunbosun stressed that the administration’s dedication had brought about remarkable change and development in the state, assuring that government would remain transparent and accountable while working to rapidly improve the quality of life for citizens.

His words: “The focus is to involve individuals, groups, and other stakeholders—actively seeking feedback, addressing concerns, and making decisions that reflect their interests. We will continue to keep citizens informed, empowered, and engaged. Trust in government starts with transparency, and this government will never lose sight of that.”