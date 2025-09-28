Ekiti tops fiscal transparency ranking with 100% success rate

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Ekiti State has been recognised again as the most fiscally transparent state in Nigeria with a perfect 100% score across all fiscal transparency benchmarks.

The latest States Fiscal Transparency League (SFTL) Q2 2025 report by BudgIT, explained that the rating was based on budget approval, quarterly BIR, 2023 audited financial statements, Accountant-General’s Reports, E-Procurement Portal, and State Website Data Accessibility, among others.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti by Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s Special Adviser on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun.

Olatunbosun described that obvious consistency in securing top position across all fiscal transparency ranking as a continued authentication of the Oyebanji administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible governance.

He noted that the State not only also had a perfect 100% score in the Q1 of 2025 and ranked first in both Q2 and Q3 of 2024, thereby making it the only state with such consistent top-tier performance, as a result of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s commitment to fiscal discipline and open governance.

Olatunbosun who emphasized that the dedication of the Oyebanji’s administration has brought about remarkable change and development in the State, assured that Government would continue to be transparent and accountable while rapidly developing the State and making life more meaningful for the people.

His words, “The focus is to involve individuals, groups, and other stakeholders, actively seeking feedback, addressing concerns, and making decisions that reflect stakeholders’ interests.

“We will continue to keep citizens informed, empowered, and engaged. Trust in government starts with transparency, and this government will never lose sight of that.

“The present administration is actively involving all members of society, especially those from marginalized or underrepresented groups, in decision-making processes and governance structures with emphasis on the creation of transparent, impartial, and accountable systems that allow diverse voices to participate, share power, and contribute to policies and actions that affect their lives, leading to more equitable, effective, and sustainable outcomes for everyone. It is your right to take advantage of the situation to better your lot”.