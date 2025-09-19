Ekiti scraps graduation ceremonies for KG, nursery, secondary schools

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Government has banned the graduation ceremonies for pupils in kindergarten, nursery, primary and secondary classes in public and private schools across the state.

The ban, which is expected to take effect from the 2025/2026 academic session, is contained in a circular released by the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Mike Omolayo.

The new policy was put in place to reduce undue financial pressure on parents and curb excesses associated with such ceremonies.

According to the said circular, Ekiti State Government is still committed to once every six years’ book review for primary schools, while that of secondary school level has been changed from once in three years to once in four years.

It added that parents and guardians are to note that siblings can pass textbooks to their younger ones as long as the books are in good condition.