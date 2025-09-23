Ekiti Guber: Fayose intensifies ADC consultations, meets David Mark

Otunba Fayose

The governorship aspiration of Otunba Emmanuel Fayose Fayose in Ekiti State has continued to gather momentum as he extended his consultation visits to key leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In his latest move, Fayose held a meeting with National chairman, Sen. David Mark, in Abuja on Monday.

The visit formed part of a series of consultations with party stakeholders aimed at building support ahead of the next governorship election in Ekiti State.

According to Fayose, the meeting was designed to foster understanding and to share his vision for the future of Ekiti under the ADC platform.

The aspirant described David Mark as a respected elder statesman whose wealth of experience in politics and governance remains invaluable to the younger generation of leaders.

He explained that his tour of ADC chieftains was not only about politics but also about strengthening the unity of the party.

Fayose noted that the governorship race in Ekiti would require the input of all stakeholders to ensure the ADC emerges as a strong alternative.

In his remarks, David Mark welcomed the visit, acknowledging Fayose’s determination to engage party leaders and grassroots members.

The former Senate President emphasized the importance of internal dialogue, party cohesion, and issue-based campaigns in deepening Nigeria’s democracy.

He urged Fayose to continue on the path of humility and consultation, stressing that ADC could make significant inroads in Ekiti with the right strategies.

Party insiders disclosed that Fayose has recently met with several ADC leaders across the Southwest as part of his sensitization drive.

His consultations have reportedly taken him to Oyo, Ondo, and Lagos States where he shared his vision for Ekiti and sought the blessings of stakeholders.

Supporters of the aspirant say his grassroots approach and outreach to veteran politicians is gradually positioning him as a strong contender within the ADC fold.

As the political atmosphere in Ekiti begins to heat up, Fayose’s ongoing visits are seen as part of a broader strategy to consolidate his base and win the confidence of party elders ahead of the party’s primaries.

The Ekiti governorship election is expected to be fiercely contested, with ADC aiming to challenge the dominance of the major parties in the state.