Ekiti guber election: Gov Oyebanji will break my 16-0 electoral record— Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described the submission of nomination form in Abuja yesterday, by the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, as a clear show of political strength, saying “The governor will not only break my record of 16 – 0, he will surpass it by winning all the 177 wards.”

He said with the array of political bigwigs that accompanied the governor to submit his party nomination form in Abuja yesterday, it should now be clear to those still hanging on false hopes that there will be no vacancy in the Ekiti Government House until 2030.

Fayose, who reiterated that he was not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), added that he remained a supporter of Governor Oyebanji and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he owed nobody any apology for doing so.

The former governor said, “Governor Oyebanji, submitting his party nomination form in that manner yesterday, even though an overkill, has shown where Ekiti people are.

“By the power of God, he will not only be the one to beat my electoral record of wining in the 16 Local Government Areas in the state, he will win in the entire 177 wards.

“As he has been doing, Governor Oyebanji should continue to focus on delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti till 2030.

“He should ignore those making noise about challenging. They are mere storm in a teacup.”