Ekiti group cautions PDP against zoning

By Seotan Oluwabunmi

ADO-EKITI—A political support group in Ekiti State has cautioned the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, against zoning its 2027 presidential ticket, warning that such a move could weaken the party’s chances in the general elections.

The group, under the aegis of Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim Solidarity Movement, declared its rejection of the decision of the PDP National Executive Committee, NEC, which last month resolved to zone the presidential ticket to the South.

Briefing newsmen after a meeting of stakeholders drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state, the group maintained that zoning would exclude competent and nationally accepted aspirants from the contest.

The Ekiti State Coordinator of the movement, Mr. Sunday Williams, insisted that the nation needs a leader with proven capacity to manage Nigeria’s vast resources and address poverty, insecurity, and corruption, rather than one imposed through ethnic considerations.

According to him, “Zoning will only produce a sectional and weak candidate, and the PDP risks losing the 2027 elections if it goes ahead with this plan. What Nigerians need now is a nationalist with intimidating credentials, and that is why we are mobilising for Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.”

Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate, hails from Kebbi State in the North-West.

Also speaking, the South-West Coordinator of the movement, Abass Olaniyi, described zoning as an ill-conceived arrangement meant to satisfy a few cabals within the PDP. He stressed that only a transparent primary open to all aspirants would give the party a credible candidate and foster post-primary reconciliation.

Olaniyi added: “The NWC should provide a level playing field for every aspirant. That is the only way to unite the party and prepare for the general elections.”

The group vowed to take its campaign against zoning to the PDP national convention scheduled for November, insisting that Olawepo-Hashim represents the best chance for the opposition party to reclaim power in 2027.