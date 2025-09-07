Ekiti Govt mulls 65-year retirement age for teachers, promises improved benefits

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has promised to consider a proposed 65-year retirement age for teachers, an upward review of the allowance payable to science teachers, as well as efforts to defray all outstanding gratuities before the end of his first tenure.

Oyebanji also assured teachers in the state of more welfare packages, describing them as critical agents in the actualization of the shared prosperity agenda of his administration.

Governor Oyebanji stated this in Ado-Ekiti while hosting the new leadership of the State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), led by its Chairman, Comrade Lawrence Egbeyemi, and accompanied by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti Chapter, Comrade Kolapo Olusola.

Oyebanji, in a statement signed and made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, hailed the teachers for their remarkable contribution to the human capital development agenda of the administration.

The Governor said their overall well-being would have a multiplier effect on the government’s drive for quality education for students in the State.

While maintaining that the era of looking down on teachers as second-class citizens is over, Oyebanji said his government would leave no stone unturned in bringing the state to the forefront of education in the country.

He further assured them that his government would continue to prioritize their welfare, provide opportunities for professional growth and create a supportive environment that would make their work more rewarding and impactful.

His words, “Let me start on the note of appreciation to the NUT for your support before I became Governor and since I became Governor of this state. The NUT is one of the unions that stands out in terms of support for our administration, and I am extremely grateful to you.

“Education is the most important factor we can give to our children and you are in the business of educating our children. If you are happy, you will build a future for us because the children are the future of any society, so whatever investment we made in education is investment for our own peace and that is the reason we have to do everything possible to ensure that we make you happy. The era of looking down on teachers is over”.

The Chairman of NUT, Comrade Lawrence Egbeyemi, who thanked Governor Oyebanji for showing genuine love and concern for teachers in the state, noted that the Governor has consistently placed the welfare of teachers at the forefront of his administration.

He explained that under the present administration, teachers have enjoyed prompt payment of salaries, improved working conditions, career progression of teachers to grade level 16, employment of over 2000 teachers, and greater recognition for their contributions.

