Ekiti 2026: Why some aspirants must be disqualified – Progress Mandate

The Progress Mandate has called for the disqualification of some governorship aspirants at the ongoing screening of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The group said the call became necessary to preserve discipline, cohesion, and the electoral viability of APC.

In a statement by Yomi Oso, Director-General, and Dapo Ipoola, Director of Media and Publicity, the Progress Mandate said “We call on the Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin-led Screening Committee to go beyond the superficialities of formality and take a deeper reflection on the antecedents of aspirants within the APC in Ekiti State.

“Screening, in its true essence, is not a mechanical ritual; it is a safeguard to ensure that only those loyal to the vision, culture, and progress of the APC are entrusted with its ticket.

“We recall vividly the events of 2022, when a particular aspirant, driven by vaulting personal ambition, dragged our party from the High Court through the Appeal Court up to the Supreme Court.

“Equally, it is a grave insult to the hardworking members of our party in Ekiti to only encounter the governorship aspirations of certain individuals through social media posts.

“Aspirants who have reduced the serious business of governance to tweets and Facebook declarations, without once engaging with the party organs, grassroots, and structures in the state, are an embarrassment to the APC.

“We must state unequivocally that Governor Biodun Oyebanji remains the only aspirant who has expressed his intention to contest in the proper and dignified manner by visiting the APC State Secretariat in Ekiti, conferring with the organs of the party, and continuously demonstrating his commitment to party discipline by attending ward meetings with his people.

“He is not a stranger to the structures of the APC but a leader nurtured by them.

“The Progress Mandate, therefore, submits as follows:

Aspirants who have failed to attend ward meetings in the last three years should be disqualified. Aspirants who never declared their intentions before the party organs in Ekiti State, preferring instead to parade their ambitions on social media, should be disqualified. Aspirants with records of litigation against the APC, especially those who once attempted to destabilise the party, should be disqualified.

“The APC is a party built on discipline, loyalty, and service. To allow these principles to be eroded is to weaken the very foundation of our collective progress.

“The screening exercise must not be reduced to a mere passageway for every ambitious individual; it must be the safeguard of our integrity.

“We trust that the Screening Committee will rise to this responsibility with fairness, firmness, and foresight.”