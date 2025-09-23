Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji confident, demands fairness for all ahead of primaries

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed strong confidence in the All Progressives Congress APC to deliver a credible governorship primary and secure victory in the 2026 election.

The governor, who is seeking the party’s ticket for a second term, stated this on Tuesday after appearing before the APC Governorship Screening Committee, chaired by Hon. Tunji Olawuyi in Abuja.

Oyebanji was the first aspirant screened by the panel at a hotel in the Gwarinpa area of the capital city.

Arriving at the venue around 10 a.m., Oyebanji’s credentials were scrutinized by committee members during a closed-door session that lasted about 15 minutes.

Speaking afterward, he commended the APC leadership for the smooth arrangement, describing the process as fair, transparent and a necessary step to ensure credibility.

“I must commend the APC for putting this structure in place. It will save the party from a lot of problems. I have absolute confidence that the party will get it right,” the governor said.

Oyebanji urged the party’s national leadership to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants, stressing that those who scale the screening should be given the opportunity to sell their manifestos to members.

He also expressed faith in the committee that will oversee the October 27 governorship primary, noting that the outcome would reflect the will of the people.

“This is only the screening stage. Next comes the appeal committee, the congress committee, then the election proper. Whoever emerges must be supported, because it is not just about the aspirants, it is about returning our party to power and serving the people,” he added.

The APC Screening Committee is scheduled to interview all four aspirants seeking the party’s governorship ticket between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oyebanji was accompanied to the venue by prominent political associates and leaders, including Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Ekiti North), Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, Hon. Kolawole Akinlayo, AVM Niyi Ojuawo (rtd.), Hon. Wunmi Ogunlola, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Prince Wole Ajakaiye, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Hon. Segun Dipe, and Engr. Dipo Bamisaye of the EKSU Alumni Support Group, among others.

Vanguard News