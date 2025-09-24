Ekiti 2026: Kayode Ojo vows to defeat Gov. Oyebanji in open play, not petitions

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Tensions are heightening in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC ahead of the 2026 Ekiti governorship election, as one of the major contenders, Kayode Ojo has openly declared that Governor Biodun Oyebanji will be defeated “on the field” rather than through petitions or backroom maneuvering.

Speaking to journalists after appearing before the APC Governorship Screening Committee in Abuja on Tuesday, Ojo who fell short of directly calling out the governor, accused some unnamed forces of attempting to discredit his ambition through frivolous petitions.

He insisted that his focus is on winning the ticket and delivering Ekiti for President Bola Tinubu in 2026.

“They have submitted several petitions against me here, which I will officially respond to later today. But there is no cause for alarm.

“Why I didn’t petition against the governor is because we want to defeat him on the field, not in the boardroom”, he said.

The APC stalwart, who described himself as a loyal party man and “unrepentant supporter” of President Tinubu, dismissed allegations of anti-party activity, stressing his contributions to party members through jobs, empowerment and educational opportunities.

He also rejected suggestions that he could step down for Oyebanji or any other aspirant. “We are in this race to win, and we are winning by God’s grace,” he said defiantly.

On the possibility of consensus, Ojo was bullish. “If the party agrees for a consensus, I know that I will be the consensus candidate. Just be sure about that”, he declared.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Abimbola Olajumoke Olawunmi, also faced the screening panel and claimed she had the strongest credentials to clinch the ticket.

She pointed to her background in entrepreneurship, youth and women empowerment as well as road construction projects in Ekiti as proof of her readiness to govern.

But Olawunmi also raised the alarm over a petition allegedly written against her, questioning how her confidential form leaked. “That should be a minus on the part of the party. Somebody had access to my form, and they have to answer that question,” she charged, hinting at sabotage by rival camps determined to frustrate her chances.

She, however, ruled out stepping down for any aspirant, saying only President Tinubu could persuade her to withdraw. “If the president decides he has somebody else, I will step down. Any other person, no,” she declared.