Ekiti 2026: Council of elders cautions politicians, backs state police

By Joy Aliyu

Ekiti Council of Elders has condemned attempts by some political actors to overheat the polity ahead of next year’s governorship election, saying there is a need to sustain peace in the state.

The elders also supported calls for state police, describing it as the best crime control practices in most federations across the world.

According to a statement by the group’s President, Professor Joseph Oluwasanmi; General Secretary, Niyi Ajibulu and Public Relations Officer, Dr Bayo Orire, although state police has its dangers, they are surmountable if properly instituted.

The statement reads: “Ekiti Council of Elders viewed with deep concern the heating up of the polity by political actors and sundry stakeholders ahead of next year’s Ekiti gubernatorial election. At its plenary of August 2025, the Council appreciated the peace reigning in the state and especially the giant strides of the present administration in the vital areas of infrastructural development and security, urging all Ekiti citizens to cooperate with the administration and avoid any chaotic tendencies that could derail the focus of the government and the aspirations of the citizenry, in their entirety.

“While the council believes that criticism is pivotal to putting any government on its toes, it cautions against self-serving criticisms that do society or anybody for that matter no good. It admonishes all wishing to serve the people to focus their energy, thoughts and deeds on issues of growth and development rather than on smearing characters.

“The council further considers the novel and timely decision of the President Tinubu administration to institute Forest Guards to tackle the protracted challenges of insecurity across the Federation. The Elders are particularly delighted that the Federal Government is effectively involving the states as critical stakeholders, right from the inception of that security system. All states are urged to enthusiastically seize this opportunity in the best interest of their law-abiding citizens.”

“Also, on the issue of state police, the Council is of the opinion that this is in line with the best crime control practices in most federations across the world. While acknowledging the very grave dangers of potential abuse of state police, the council believes that all legitimate concerns are surmountable through good faith and thorough in-depth pre-operational deliberations involving the inputs of all the critical stakeholders across the country.”