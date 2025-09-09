Ejiofor calls for stronger checks on lawyers’ professional standards

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Human rights lawyer Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, KSC, has called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Council of Legal Education (CLE) to strengthen oversight and disciplinary mechanisms in order to preserve the integrity of the legal profession.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ejiofor stressed that admission to the Bar should reflect both academic competence and sound character. He warned that weakening those standards risks undermining public confidence in the profession and the justice system.

Ejiofor said he has observed instances of conduct among some practitioners that fall short of professional expectations and noted the increase in petitions before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC). He urged relevant bodies to review and, where necessary, tighten procedures used to assess aspirants and to enforce existing codes of conduct.

“The task of producing competent and disciplined lawyers must never be compromised,” he said, adding that both academic excellence and integrity are essential for those admitted to legal practice.

Ejiofor recommended that the NBA, CLE and other stakeholders reassert their regulatory roles, reinforce training and ethical standards during professional education, and ensure disciplinary processes are effective and transparent. He said restoring rigorous application of the “fit and proper” standard will help protect the profession’s reputation and serve future generations of lawyers.