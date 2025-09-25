Ejinyere’s two years of impactful leadership at WUEDA

Hon. Prince Godwin Eguriase Ejinyere, Director General of the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), has in just two years demonstrated purposeful leadership anchored on vision, action, and service. A strong advocate of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E Agenda, Ejinyere has become a key driver in the push to restore Warri, Uvwie, and surrounding areas as Delta State’s economic hub.

With a background spanning over a decade as an engineer at Chevron Nigeria Ltd, a former Chairman of Okpe Local Government Council, and the immediate past Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Ejinyere has consistently combined competence and experience with a passion for service. This wealth of administrative and professional grounding now defines his work at WUEDA, where he oversees strategic development initiatives across Delta’s urban centers.

True to leadership expert Warren Bennis’ words that “Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality,” Ejinyere has not only embraced Governor Oborevwori’s vision but has also translated it into tangible infrastructure projects that directly impact communities.

One of WUEDA’s most notable interventions under Ejinyere is the aggressive flood control programme in Effurun/Warri (Phase III) and around Warri Stadium. These projects have eased a decades-long challenge, safeguarding homes and businesses while restoring public confidence in government efforts.

In addition, Ejinyere has overseen the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and construction of several strategic roads across Warri South and Uvwie. From the NNPC Housing Complex Road and Ugboroke Housing Estate internal roads to Aya Street in Effurun, Ajuyah Street in Warri, and Edukugho Street off Iyara Road, his imprint is visible in projects that are reshaping urban mobility, easing traffic congestion, and boosting economic activity.

Notable Completed and Ongoing Projects Include: Flood Control Measures in Effurun/Warri and Environs (Phase III), Uvwie and Warri South LGAs; Flood Control Measures in Warri Stadium and Environs; Rehabilitation/Asphalt Overlay of Princess Abaje/Mike Dottie/Isaac Botosan & Creekview Layout Road, Ugbuwangue; Construction of Ogbe Avenue Road Extension, Effurun; Reconstruction of Aya Street by Praise Center, Effurun; Asphalt Overlay of Ugboroke Housing Estate Internal Roads, Uvwie; Widening of NNPC Housing Complex Road and overlay of Ekpan Link Road, Uvwie; Construction of Akekere, Ajuyah, Akpiri/Ebrawinoro, and Onokewe Streets in Warri and Effurun; Rehabilitation and Asphalt Overlay of Efejuku Road, Deco Road, Warri; Rehabilitation of Edukugho and Etuwewe Roads, Warri South.

These projects, spread across multiple communities, underline Ejinyere’s commitment to improving lives through infrastructure renewal. Beyond concrete and asphalt, they represent improved livelihoods, restored investor confidence, and renewed urban aesthetics.

Though just two years into his tenure, Ejinyere’s stewardship at WUEDA signals a brighter future for Warri, Uvwie, and environs. His dedication to Governor Oborevwori’s development agenda continues to drive transformation, proving that leadership is measured not by position but by results.